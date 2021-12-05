S’wak polls: Workers at Piasau centre make final preparations

MIRI: Workers at the Piasau state constituency nomination centre are making final preparations to ensure the nomination process for the 12th Sarawak state election tomorrow runs smoothly.

Piasau constituency returning officer Siti Rohanie Yusof said a full rehearsal was carried out at 9am today.

“I hope the nomination process tomorrow runs smoothly without any provocative incidents,” she told Bernama today.

A total of 30 workers will be on duty at the nomination centre tomorrow, including two representatives from the Health Ministry.

In the 11th Sarawak state election, the incumbent from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Datuk Sebastian Ting, who was representing Barisan Nasional then, won the Piasau seat with a 2,112 vote majority after defeating DAP candidate Alan Ling.

Early voting has been set on Dec 14 and polling on Dec 18.

-Bernama