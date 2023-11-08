S’wak Premier’s son is Berjaya Land’s non-executive director

PETALING JAYA: Abang Abdillah Izzarim Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) effective Aug 10.

Abang Abdillah, 45, is the son of Sarawak premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Berjaya Land belongs to Berjaya Group, who’s founder is Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported a Bursa filing stating that Abang Abdillah started his career as a commercial pilot before moving into the technology and business industry.

He is currently a chairman at Sarawak-based telecommunications company Irix Sdn Bhd (formerly known as PP Telecommunication Sdn Bhd) and is also executive chairman at Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd, a role he took on in June.

Abang Abdillah is also a director at Cempaka Helicopter Corporation Sdn Bhd.

“Known for his hands-on approach, (Abang Abdillah) Izzarim actively engages in day-to-day operations, leading and guiding his team to ensure alignment with client expectations and fruitful business partnerships,” said the filing.

