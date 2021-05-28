S’wak set to receive 380,000 vaccine doses per week from June — Khairy

KUCHING: Sarawak will receive 380,000 doses of vaccine every week from June till August, says National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said with the supply, Sarawak is expected to be the first state in Malaysia to complete the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme with the vaccination of 2.2 million people.

According to him, the commitment to deliver the vaccine supply had been agreed upon during his meeting with Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

“With the assurance we gave to the Sarawak State Government today, we will see Sarawak achieve the target (of completing the immunisation process) by the end of August,” he said in a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Khairy said to complete the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Sarawak, the state needed to administer an average of 45,000 injections per day until the end of August.

In this regard, he said the government had agreed to open more Vaccination Centres (PPV), increase staff at the PPV as well as expand the vaccination drive to general practitioner (GP) clinics and private hospitals.

“We will also deploy a ‘mobile outreach team’ that will go to rural areas and longhouses.

“Besides that, PPV will also be opened in factories and farms for industrial workers to get vaccinated without having to go to urban areas,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the commitment to deliver the vaccines to Sarawak today did not mean that the Federal government would not focus on deliveries to the other states.

“I can give my assurances to the people of the Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur where cases are high now, we will also be picking up the pace of vaccinations there,” he said. — Bernama