KUCHING: Sarawak to seek clarification from the federal government over the latter’s alleged instruction to bar Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lawmakers from attending events held in schools in the state.

State Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin (pix) said the state Education Department recently received the directive via WhatsApp.

He said he would meet with his federal counterpart Dr Maszlee Malik in Putrajaya to discuss on the matter and appeal for the purported directive to be withdrawn.

“What it says is that GPS YBs (lawmakers) are allowed to enter schools but not allowed to make speeches, but we are most welcome to contribute (funds to schools). The department (state Education Department) had also met the ministry’s secretary-general and he confirmed that this decision came from the Cabinet.

“We are waiting for a written circular, but at the same time the department is making an appeal so that no such thing happens,” he said when asked during a press conference held after he delivered his state’s Supply 2020 Bill winding-up speech at the state assembly sitting, here today.

The issue was raised by Datuk Henry Harry Jinep (GPS-Tasik Biru) who told the state assembly sitting that he had received a WhatsApp message from the Education Department telling him not to proceed with his proposed visit to a school in his constituency.

A similar WhatsApp text had also gone viral over the social media recently.

Earlier during his speech, Manyin said the state government had yet to receive a circular from the federal Education Ministry on the purported ban, adding that as for now he would not consider the WhatsApp text message as official.

On a separate matter, Manyin noted that thus far a total of 153 dilapidated schools had been upgraded, in addition to the 43 schools that have been upgraded or rebuilt under the 11th Malaysia Plan using an allocation from the federal government.

This made up only 19.2% from the total 1,020 schools found to be in various level of dilapidation in the state, he added. - Bernama