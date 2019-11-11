S’wak to set up committee in a bid to formulate integrated transportation master plan

KUCHING: Sarawak’s newly set up Transport Ministry is set to come up with a lot of plans to make all modes of transportation in the state a breeze for everyone, with immediate action to establish a Public Transport Committee both at the state and divisional levels.

Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin (pix) said the proposed committee, which is expected to be set up by end of this year, was essential for successful project delivery, hence the ministry would engage with relevant key stakeholders in planning and implementing public transport programmes and projects in the state.

“This is necessary to ensure the support and cooperation from the stakeholders,” he said when winding up the debate on the state’s Supply 2020 Bill for his ministry at the state assembly sitting here today.

The ministry was set up in a minor state Cabinet reshuffle on Aug 22 this year to focus on urban and riverine transportation and traffic management in Sarawak.

Asked later in a press conference whether the committee would have functions similar to the now-discontinued federal land public transport agency, Lee said it would not be similar, as the committee would only serve to provide feedback from the industry players to the ministry.

Lee said his ministry would also commission a study next year to formulate an Integrated Transportation Master Plan for Sarawak (2020-2035), which would also cover riverine transport.

Making use of the 2020 State Budget allocated to his ministry, he said the Bus Rapid Transit dedicated lane connecting Kuching Sentral to Kuching Waterfront which had been proposed prior to this, would commence construction next year as part of the state’s plan to reduce traffic congestion.

He said his ministry was also looking into installing all traffic lights in the state with a digital countdown system, while at the same time set to introduce smart traffic system in cooperation with the Sarawak Multimedia Authority.

Lee said he would also meet with his federal counterpart Anthony Loke next Monday to discuss transport issues relating to the state, including a clarification on the 2020 Federal Budget allocation of RM450 million to purchase 500 electric buses, in which it did not specify how many of them were to be allocated to the state. — Bernama