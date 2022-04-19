S’wak to share its experience in exploring new forms of economy

SIBU: The Sarawak government will share its experience with several other countries in exploring new forms of economy with the main goal of guiding the state towards rapid economic development.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he will give a speech in Singapore next week before a trip to Rotterdam in the Netherlands in early May.

However, he did provide further details of the events in which he will be speaking.

“Now, other countries have recognised Sarawak’s efforts and have invited me to share my experience with them while exploring partnership opportunities,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech officiating at Sarawak’s Nuzul Al-Quran celebrations at the An-Nur Mosque here tonight.

Abang Johari said Sarawak, like other developed countries, should use technology to drive its economy at the highest level based on current fields of knowledge.

Apart from that, Sarawak also sees international efforts to reduce global warming as an opportunity for efforts toward a low-carbon fuel-based economy.

“...Fortunately, Sarawak has already taken the first step in 2017 towards this as soon as I assumed the state leadership,” he said.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, several Sarawak cabinet ministers and deputy ministers, department heads and local community leaders. - Bernama