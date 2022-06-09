S’wak wants South Korean expertise in its green industry development

KUCHING: Sarawak is looking towards South Korea’s expertise to develop green industry in the state, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said today.

According to him, the Malaysia’s Borneo state and the republic could explore together the potentials of Sarawak as a region for Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) as well as in the production of alternative aviation fuels such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

“Though Sarawak is a state in a small country, we are blessed with (natural) resources. We need the technology and the expertise to add value to our resources and contributing to the needs of the world for a green environment,” he said when addressing the Sarawak-Korea Energy Business Forum here.

At the event which was also attended by South Korea ambassador to Malaysia, Lee Chi Beom, Abang Johari said CCUS can fast-track the growth of Southeast Asian economies on the path to net-zero emissions.

“In Sarawak, we have recently passed the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which give us a better position to develop CCUS as a powerful mitigation technology towards low-carbon economy,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak State Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is also collaborating with Airbus and Rolls Royce through Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre (AMIC) to undertake research and development on green hydrogen and fuel cell as future aviation fuel.

He said this pilot project came as a step forward for Sarawak to produce alternative aviation fuels such as SAF, which could be the key to sustainable air travel in the transition for low carbon fuel and to decarbonise aviation industry.

“I believe there is tremendous opportunity for Sarawak and South Korea towards a future fuelled with SAF that could unlock additional social, environmental and economic benefits (ranging) from creating jobs to restoring soil and watersheds to improving aircraft performance,” he said.

The Sarawak premier said the state and South Korea are enjoying good relationship since the 1970s and the Far East country had been Sarawak’s third biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after Japan and China, involving 4.9 million tonnes in 2020 with a value of RM5.9 billion.

This business tie also saw Sarawak awarding a US$1.07 billion contract to South Korea’s Samsung Engineering Co Ltd to provide licensing, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services of Sarawak methanol project at Tanjung Kidurong in Bintulu.

“I am glad Sarawak and South Korea are on the same page, where your country is pushing to reduce the reliance on coal and nuclear in power generation. Sarawak, as a resource rich region, is determined to capitalise on renewable sources to power the various activities in Sarawak,” he added. - Bernama