KUCHING: Sarawak will enforce a smoking ban in accordance with the Local Government Ordinance, according to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Sarawak will have our own smoking ban taking into consideration of our circumstances and Sarawak Local Government ordinances and by law. Just like immigration, we have our own immigration rights.

“As a cardiologist, I have been advocating the anti-smoking habit my whole professional life and will continue to do so,“ he said in a statement here today.

He also expressed disappointment with some sensationalised misrepresentation that Sarawak is not for anti-smoking.

“Smoking is very bad for health not only for smokers but also for non-smokers. We had to do a lot more on all tobacco products not just by legislation but also holistically,“ he said.

A local English daily quoted Sim as having said a smoking ban to be enforced by the federal government from Jan 1 next year does not apply to Sarawak unless the Sarawak government adopts the new policy. — Bernama