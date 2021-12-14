S’wk polls: Police approved 2,295 permits for campaigning so far

KUCHING: Sarawak police have approved 2,295 campaign permits for candidates and parties contesting in the 12th state election from Dec 6 (nomination day) to yesterday.

Sarawak Police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail (pix) said some applications for permits to hold ceramah (political talks) or gatherings were rejected due to unsuitable locations, like surau or mosques.

“Throughout the eight days of campaigning, a total of 10 compound notices totalling RM35,000 had been issued against those who flouted the election standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he told reporters at a media conference held at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here, today.

Police, according to him, have also opened 46 investigation papers on various offences during the state election, including for social media abuse, slander, personal attacks as well as damaging opposition parties’ posters or flags.

Aidi said that from nomination day on Dec 6 until today, the situation in the state was under control and hoped that everyone would comply with the SOP set for the campaigning period.

-Bernama