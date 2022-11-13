Saarani denies any internal issues in Gerik, no silent protest

TAPAH: Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has denied the existence of any internal issues in Gerik, adding that allegations that the constituency was a grey area were inaccurate.

Saarani said based on his visit and observations in Kampung Jong, Gerik two days ago, he managed to see the response of the community and the hard work done by BN machinery in the area to help the three BN candidates, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (Gerik parliamentary seat), Salbiah Mohamed (Temengor state seat) and Datuk Aznel Ibrahim (Pengkalan Hulu state seat).

“Maybe in the past it’s probable because there might have been some grumblings as the candidate isn’t a local, but that’s been dealt with successfully.

“It seems there isn’t any internal issues or rejection, no silent protest and I believe, if previously people said it’s a grey area because of this grumblings, but now I believe it’s white,” he told reporters after officiating the Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Lah’s new bridge in Chenderiang here today.

He was commenting on a statement by former Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz who opined that Gerik was a grey area (problematic/at risk of loss). - Bernama