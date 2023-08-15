Saarani denies issuing statement on appointment of Negeri Sembilan MB

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) has denied making a statement that he would not hesitate to make a ‘big’ decision if Negeri Sembilan is not led by a Menteri Besar from Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I was told that this false statement is being spread on social media. I have never made such a statement. My advice, stop this politics of slander and hatred.

“The general and state elections are over, the people’s representatives have been elected. This is the time for us to work for the people,“ he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

A poster has been circulating on social media, stating ‘This unity must be supported by justice. BN won the most seats in Negeri Sembilan’.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also denied the allegation that he had questioned the appointment of the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar as viral on social media.

Wan Rosdy, who is also Umno vice-president, described the irresponsible act as wanting to taint his image as well as aiming to disrupt the cooperation between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Enough of 24-hour politics and stop spreading hateful slander that can damage the harmony and unity of all of us,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, Negeri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who defended the Sikamat seat in the state election on Saturday, sworn in as Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan for the second term. - Bernama