Saarani: Investigations into mudslide incident at Pos Dipang ongoing

IPOH: The Perak state government is investigating the cause of the recent mudslide at the Pos Dipangin Orang Asli settlement near Kampar, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

Saarani said the investigation was to assess the seriousness of the mudslide and if there was a need to take mitigation and prevention measures.

“We have mobilised the Mineral and Geosciences Department (JMG) together with the Public Works Department (JKR), the Kampar District and Land Office (PDT) and the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) to identify if it had been due to the rain, land clearing activities or others.

“Before any repair work is done, we need to first investigate the possible causes and get the respective expertise to look into the matter especially the JKR Slope Engineering Division,“ he told a press conference after launching the Teduhan Kasih Anak-Anak Perak programme near here today.

Saarani said that following the incident no victims have been evacuated.

Earlier the Kampar PDT in a Facebook post informed that five houses at Pos Dipang were damaged following the incident. - Bernama