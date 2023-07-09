Saarani: M-SL prepares Muallim to become an important global automotive destination

TANJONG MALIM: The state government continues to focus on global investment with the launching of the Muallim Speed-Lane (M-SL): Fast-Track Construction Project as preparation to make the Muallim district a significant player in the international automotive sector.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the initiative introduced by the Tanjong Malim District Council (MDTM) also focuses on the development of the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) in Proton City.

“MDTM has introduced the Fast-Track Construction Permit to enable effective interaction between investors or project owners and MDTM to ensure that construction work in the projects is carried out according to the specified timeline.

“M-SL is also one of the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ measures expected to shorten the processing time from planning permission application to Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), including business licenses to operate,” he told reporters after the launch of the M-SL: Fast-Track Construction Project here today.

Saarani said the M-SL process would be fully monitored by MDTM’s My-Mudah Unit and involves pre-consultation facilities.

“The application for development plans is proposed to take less than 30 days for approval and initial work on-site can be carried out while CCC and operating licenses take 24 hours to process.

“This My-Mudah Unit consists of agencies within MDTM and external technical agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR), the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), the Department of Environment (JAS), the Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) and many other agencies involved in monitoring development projects under M-SL,” he said.

Earlier, Saarani attended the Perak State Government Meet The Clients Day Mesra Programme 2023 Series 8.

He said 891 out of 989 public complaints had been resolved in eight series of the Perak State Government Meet The Clients Day Mesra Programme 2023 and 97 more complaints were still under action and observation by relevant agencies as they were complex and required time, especially those involving land applications.

A total of 132 complaints were received through 69 customer service counters at the eighth series, which was also attended by exco members and heads of department to assist clients.

The organisation in the Muallim district is part of the state government’s ongoing mission to hear the concerns of the people, following previous events in the Hulu Perak district. -Bernama