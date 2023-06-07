Saarani: Perak adds more than 2,000 ha of Malay reserve land

IPOH: The Perak government has increased Malay reserve land by 2,409.28 hectares (ha) comprising government land with high value and potential to be developed.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said with the additional area, there was now a total of 955,587.8 ha of Malay reserve land in the state.

He said this decision was made at the state government executive council meeting (MMK) yesterday as the state government’s efforts to ensure that a rate of 50 per cent of ​​Malay Reserve Land in the state can be achieved.

“The approval of these additional hectares involves areas in Pasir Panjang Hulu in Mukim Pasir Panjang Hulu and Kampung Makmur, Mukim Kampong Gajah in the Perak Tengah district, with each area comprising 183 ha and 1,102 ha respectively.

“The new lands also involve Mambang Di Awan (233.87 ha) and Sungai Kroh in Mukim Chenderiang, Batang Padang (476.3 ha) whereas the Kota Baharu areas are in Mukim Teja, Kampar (395.36 ha) and also in Slim Hills di Mukim Slim, Muallim (21.25 ha),” he said at the 2023 Excellent Service Awards and Commemoration Ceremony press conference held at Perak Land and Mines Office (PTG), near here.

Meanwhile, he said, the Perak PTG successfully negotiated to gazette an area of ​​800 ha in Gunung Bersout, in Batang Padang district as an additional area under Malay reserve land.

“The area that has been gazetted represents a ‘wakaf saraan’ to benefit all mosques in the state. This proposal will be presented to the MMK for approval in the near future for us to settle it fast,“ he said.

At the event, Saarani also launched the Issuance of Copies of Title Deeds (DHK) to joint owners under Section 343 of the National Land Code (Act 828).

He said the e-Tanah system recorded an increase in applications for lost titles involving many owners following the issue of lost or damaged documents as well as documents being held by co-owners related to transfer of ownership, mortgages and liens that could not be carried out.

“So through this new approach, the DHK that will be issued later will be kept by the Registrar or Land Administrator, especially for the ownership of property owned by many registered owners.

“We want to avoid the application process for lost property rights from being applied for by other owners following an issue or dispute where there is no agreement between the joint owners regarding the custody of property rights,“ he added. -Bernama