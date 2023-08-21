Saarani: Perak Halal Industrial Park to be state’s new economic hub

MANJUNG: The Perak government through the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (Perak SADC) is diversifying development in the state by establishing its first Perak Halal Industrial Park@Lekir (Perak HIP), with a gross development value (GDV) of RM1 billion.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the construction of the Perak HIP, expected to be fully operational by 2025, involves a land area of 43 hectares and comprises three phases of development.

“The first phase involving a cost of RM100 million includes infrastructure development which is expected to be completed by 2024 and will be fully constructed by the Perak SADC. This project will become the heart of the state’s new economy in addition to acting as a platform for entrepreneurs and halal business owners to market their products to the global market.

“The Perak HIP is a continuation of the local cattle programme, implemented by Perak SADC since 2022, and will create 300 job opportunities for local residents as well as opportunities for Bumiputera contractors in the G1 category,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Earlier, Saarani officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Perak HIP project in Lekir here. The event was also attended by the state Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industries Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun and Perak SADC chief executive officer Yahanis Yahya.

Saarani said the development project will provide new opportunities to investors looking for strategic locations, and advanced facilities including an ecosystem that encourages the growth of innovation to be directly involved with Perak HIP.

“The Perak HIP is the best example of how the state strives to develop a strong halal industry by providing comprehensive facilities and infrastructure that support rapid growth in the sector.

“The Perak SADC is committed to investing a total of RM20 million in the first two years including for the construction of a flyover to connect the West Coast Expressway (WCE) directly to the Perak HIP to ensure smooth logistics,“ he also said.

In the same event, there was the handing over of a mock cheque of RM20 million which was presented by Agrobank to the Perak SADC to finance the participants involved in the Perak HIP.

Also held was the submission of a letter of support for the proposed development between Maybank Islamic Berhad and the Perak SADC as well as the signing of a joint venture memorandum involving Perak Agro Farm Sdn Bhd, Ladang Lekir Sdn. Bhd, and Eurofresh Sdn Bhd towards the development of the local cattle industry.

The Perak HIP will be equipped with a meat processing centre, slaughter and processing complex, halal meat research and development centre, chicken processing centre as well as an animal feed processing plant. -Bernama