Saarani: Perak to improve laws related to revenue collection

IPOH: The Perak government will conduct a study to improve enactments related to the collection of state revenue, which are seen as no longer relevant at present.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pic) said this includes outdated enactments with small collection rates, while the parties concerned, such as consumers, had made excessive profits.

“The time has come for us to review and improve several enactments so that we can collect more with existing efficiency,” he told a press conference after delivering his 2023 New Year’s Message for Perak civil servants here today.

In the meantime, Saarani said the state government is confident that the Land and Mine Office as well as the District and Land Offices will be able to meet the collection target of RM780 million this year, an increase of about 10 per cent from last year’s collection of nearly RM700 million.

In another development, he said the state government will re-apply for a RM20 million allocation from the federal government to conduct a deposit study on undiscovered mineral resources in the state.

He said the application had been submitted before following the discovery of lanthanide, a non-reactive rare earth element (NR-REE), in Hulu Perak last year.

“We believe there are more undiscovered resources in this state other than lanthanide,” he said. - Bernama