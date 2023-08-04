Saarani urges parties involved to facilitate Perak investment matters

TAIPING: The Perak government has reminded the local authorities and all parties involved to facilitate investment-related matters in the state.

This follows the call made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the state governments involved in investment projects from China to speed up investment-related processes.

Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said all parties involved were often reminded about the client’s charter during the executive council and investment committee meetings, including his lecture on Perak Sejahtera 2030.

“When investors come in, they invest a lot, so they must come in as soon as possible to get returns and profits.

“So there are several things that we take into account. Firstly, they need a sufficient water supply, and this has been raised in the water development meeting that the Perak Water Board should look into and play a proactive role.

“They also want electricity supply, so we have reminded Tenaga Nasional Berhad to be ready to help. Also, the local authority related to business licences and some regulations to enable them to operate easily,” he told reporters after officiating at the Meriah Beraya Sejahtera programme today.

Elaborating, Saarani said that the Proton-Geely partnership in Proton City is one of the biggest investments in the state, apart from gloves manufacturers.

On Wednesday, Anwar said that the investment projects from China, involving Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely) and Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., are expected to start by May.

Geely’s investment projects are in Pahang and Tanjung Malim, Perak, while Rongsheng’s projects are in Pengerang, Johor and Terengganu.

Earlier, 9,000 recipients, including orphans and underprivileged children, received vouchers worth RM150 to purchase baju raya. - Bernama