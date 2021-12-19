Saarani will not contest Larut parliamentary seat in GE15

LARUT: Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) today confirmed that he will not contest the Larut parliamentary seat in the 15th General election (GE15).

He said the decision was made as he would not want to create disharmony among Umno members in Larut despite the many suggestions that he would be the best candidate to contest against Larut Member of Parliament cum Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin of Bersatu.

“I have played my part (as acting Larut Umno chief) when they lost their ‘father’ (Hamzah, who quit the party) and I give assurance that I will not contest here.

“I want to return to Lenggong as I’m the Umno chief there...I will not meddle with anything in Larut. I’m sure there is a local winnable candidate for Umno in Larut, they can win,” he said after opening the Larut Umno delegation meeting here today.

It was widely speculated that Saarani, who is also Perak Menteri Besar, would contest in Larut after being the acting Larut Umno chief, the post which was left vacant by Hamzah. — Bernama