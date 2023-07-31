Sabah 2022 total trade up 35.4%, the highest at RM118.1b

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s total trade in 2022 rose the highest amounting to RM118.1 billion, an increase of RM30.9 billion, or a rise of 35.4 per cent, compared to 2021’s RM87.2 billion.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said Sabah’s exports rose 38.6 per cent in 2022 to RM77.2 billion compared to 2021 (RM55.7 billion), driven by an increase in crude petroleum exports.

“The major contributors to exports include crude petroleum which contributed RM30.3 billion, palm oil (RM21.1 billion) and liquefied natural gas (RM5.2 billion),” he said in a statement in conjunction with the release of Sabah’s External Trade Statistics 2023 today.

Imports also increased 29.6 per cent to RM40.9 billion in 2022 versus RM31.6 billion in 2021, contributed by machinery and transport equipment (12.4 billion), food products (RM6.4 billion) and manufactured goods (RM5.3 billion).

The state’s trade surplus rose to RM36.2 billion in 2022, an increase of RM12.2 billion, or 50.4 per cent, against 2021.

Major trading partners contributed 67.1 per cent to Sabah’s total trade, namely, Peninsular Malaysia (42.4 per cent), China (10.4 per cent), India (5.5 per cent), the European Union (4.7 per cent) and South Korea (4.2 per cent). -Bernama