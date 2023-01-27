Sabah: 49 schools, more than 15,000 students affected by floods

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 49 schools with 15,531 students have been affected by floods that hit seven districts in Sabah today.

A spokesman for the State Education Department when contacted told reporters that there were 43 primary and six secondary schools involved.

“A total of 20 schools were closed as the roads around the school as well as the surrounding area were flooded while 10 schools are being used as relief centres. Meanwhile, flood waters have risen around the other 19 schools but these schools are still operational,“ he said today.

Of the affected schools in the districts, 18 schools are in Beluran, Kota Marudu (16), Pitas (six), Beaufort (four), Lahad Datu and Kudat (two each), and Sipitang (one).

In the meantime, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) senior general manager (asset management), Idris Mohd Noor said 22 power substations in Pitas were closed as a safety measure due to the floods in the area.

He said this move had affected the electricity supply to Kampung Bawang and several villages along Jalan Kanibongan, however, the measure had to be taken to ensure the safety of residents affected by the floods.

“The (power) supply to Kudat and Kota Marudu is still under control. SESB will also ensure complaints received from affected consumers will be handled properly. SESB has received many complaints since yesterday involving fallen trees and power lines, so we are in the process of repairing them (power lines),“ he said in a statement today.

Idris said work to restore the power supply is expected to be delayed as several road links in the districts involved are impassable due to flooding as well as we need to take into account safety factors and the unfavourable weather conditions.

He said the public can contact the SESB Careline at 15454, 088-515000 or WhatsApp 019-852 5427 to report power supply issues in the state.

In a separate statement, the Sabah Public Works Department said two roads -- Jalan Kanibongan and Jalan Kabatasan Dandun -- in Pitas had been closed today, whereas in Tawau, Jalan Sin On was only passable to four-wheel drive vehicles due to the flood situation in the affected area. - Bernama