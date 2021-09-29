Sabah allows inter-district travel according to zones from Friday (Oct 1)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has agreed to allow inter-district travel according to zones from Friday (Oct 1), said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun. (pix)

He said this is subject to requirements like 60 per cent of the state’s adult population having been fully vaccinated, with districts within each zone also achieving the same vaccination rate for their adult population.

“Any district that has yet to achieve the 60 per cent rate will automatically not be part of the zoning system and will remain under the ‘stand alone district’ status,” he said in statement last night.

Masidi said that, so far, a total of 2,264,603 of Sabah’s population had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine jab, covering 2,027,449 of the adult population, while 1,750,540 of the population have been fully vaccinated, including 1,750,346 of the adult population.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the state government would also allow several businesses to reopen, such as spas, beauty salons, reflexology, wellness centres, health massage as well as manicure and pedicure services beginning Oct 1.

Other businesses allowed to reopen from Friday are tourism and recreation activities such as zoos, plantation, edutainment centres and jungle parks, he said.

Masidi said that premises owners must ensure that each individual has a low-risk Covid-19 status and shows proof of being fully vaccinated on the MySejahtera application before being allowed to enter their premises.

For individuals without smartphones and the MySejahtera application, they must show proof that they have completed their Covid-19 vaccination by presenting their vaccination card or vaccine reminder cards which are given to them by the Health Ministry at the vaccination centres, he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said a total of 965 new cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 195,980.

A total of 38 fatalities were also recorded yesterday.

He added that there were 1,367 recoveries yesterday, taking the total number of recovered cases in the state to 176,090 while 3,220 patients are still being treatment.

-Bernama