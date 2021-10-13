Sabah allows interstate travel from Nov 1 — Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government would allow cross-state travel for social visits and tourism starting Nov 1, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

However, he said this permission was conditional as the state’s adults must have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and must undergo the RT-PCR or RTK-Antigen (saliva swab) test three days before their trip.

“The adolescents aged 12 to 18 must have at least received the first dose of vaccine while children aged below 12 must be accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents for interstate travel.

“The state government is satisfied with the report from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) that the full vaccination rate in Sabah up to Oct 11, 2021 had reached over 70 per cent to permit cross-state travel,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that in line with this, the state government also agreed to allow interdistrict travel across Sabah beginning tomorrow. However, the conditions are the same as that set for interstate travel. — Bernama