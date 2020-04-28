Sabah allows operation of 44 private jetties for handling oil palm, petroleum products

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has allowed the operation of 44 private jetties used for the handling of oil palm and petroleum products during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, state secretary Datuk Safar Untong said today.

The approval he said, was given to 10 private jetties for the operation of oil palm pipelines; 32 private jetties for the unloading of oil palm fresh fruit bunches (FFB) as well as two private jetties for petroleum and gas handling activities.

“The decision to allow the operation of the private jetties was decided through Sabah Covid-19 Command Center,“ he said in a statement here.

Safar said the state government has also agreed to allow 33 licensed fertilisers plant in Sabah to operate but only to fulfil local needs and not for export.

He also said, operating permits which had been issued previously for essential services and products, as well as all special approvals, have been extended until May 12 in accordance with the stipulated operating procedures. - Bernama