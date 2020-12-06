Sabah allows public transport operations from Dec 7

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government yesterday decided to allow public transport services such as express bus services, tour buses, stage buses, trains, public ferry services and passenger boats, involving inter-state and inter-district travel, to resume operations from Monday (Dec 7).

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said that this was in line with the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah for another 14 days until Dec 20 which also gave some flexibility to economic activities, domestic tourism, industry, entertainment and public transport services.

Hajiji said that the public transport services involved must comply with the set standard operating procedures (SOPs) including only 50 percent passenger capacity and must ensure compliance with the use of face masks and physical distancing.

“Taxi and e-hailing services are also allowed to operate with a maximum of two passengers and ensuring compliance with physical distancing in the vehicle as well as the use of face masks,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the extension of the CMCO in Sabah, which was based on advice and risk assessment by the Ministry of Health, as there was still an increase in positive Covid-19 cases in several districts in the state.

The government also decided to allow inter-state and inter-district movements across the country without police permission except in the areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Hajiji said that the movement of small boats from the surrounding islands to mainland Sabah, including the movement of boats in coastal areas, is only allowed from 6am to 6pm with a capacity of 50 percent.

He said that the movement of fishing boats registered with the Sabah Fisheries Department, in the waters of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), will also be allowed from 6am to 6pm, however only at the designated jetties.

“This permission is subject to the permit that will be issued by the respective district police chiefs,” he said.

The Sabah government, however, decided to disallow the movement of all non-conventional ships (NCS) from the Philippines and Indonesia from entering ESSZone waters as well as all Malaysian NCS ships from ESSZone waters, from entering the Philippines and Indonesia.

Indonesian fishing boats to Tawau and NCS ships from the Philippines passing through Sabah waters to the Federal Territories of Labuan are also disallowed, he said. — Bernama