SANDAKAN: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong today confirmed that the Office of the Registrar of the Sabah and Sarawak High Court will be relocated from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu.

He said the decision was made by Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and senior judges in the country a few months ago.

“It was approved by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ he told reporters after opening the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency Teachers’ Day celebration here today.

Liew said the matter should not be politicised as the transfer was made upon request by the Sabah and Sarawak High Court.

The new office in Kota Kinabalu is expected to begin operations on May 1. — Bernama