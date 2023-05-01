Sabah announces entry rules for travellers from China

KOTA KINABALU: Effective this Sunday, all travellers from China are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the criteria set by their respective home countries before entering Sabah.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said travellers also need to present a negative COVID-19 test result (through RT-PCR or RTK Ag Professional test) which they underwent within 48 hours before departure to the state.

“This was decided at the State Cabinet meeting today,” the Sabah’s COVID-19 spokesperson said in a statement yesterday.

Masidi said the state government also stipulated that all travellers arriving in Sabah from abroad will be screened using a thermal scanner, and those with fever symptoms will undergo further check-ups.

“Travellers with COVID-19 symptoms must undergo the RTK Antigen test,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sabah today, while 138 patients were still receiving treatment, including 10 patients who required critical care, and 23 patients had recovered. - Bernama