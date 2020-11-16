Sabah Assembly approves Covid-19 aid totalling RM375.12 mln

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Assembly today approved the Second Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill 2020 of over RM709.64 million, with RM375.12 allocated for assistance in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix), who is also Sabah Finance Minister said RM160 million was allocated for the Bantuan Prihatin Covid-19 fund to help people affected by the pandemic as well as for efforts to fight the outbreak.

He said a total of RM78.26 million was allocated to the local authorities to compensate for lost revenue from providing incentives such as assessment reductions, as well as exemptions for hawker licence fees and stall rentals.

“RM36 million (has been allocated) to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) for revenue loss due to a 28 per cent reduction in electricity bills for domestic consumers for the months of April to June 2020,“ he said when tabling the Bill at the Sabah State Assembly building here, today.

He said the remaining Covid-19 assistance allocation amounting to RM100.86 million was allocated to several ministries including RM34.36 million for the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to expand economic opportunities in the agro-food industry. -Bernama

