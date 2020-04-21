Sabah assembly passes First Supplementary Supply 2020 Bill

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state legislative assembly today passed the First Supplementary Supply 2020 Bill for additional fund of RM533 million, allocated for programmes under the state’s Covid-19 aid package.

The bill which was tabled by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix), among others, had taken into consideration the reduced revenues by local governments besides the reimbursement of the electricity bill discounts.

Mohd Shafie said the state government also had agreed to give cash aid of RM500 to its 17,301 civil servants involving Grade 54 and below, including contract and part-time workers.

At today’s sitting, the assembly also passed the Forestry (The Creation of Reserve Forests and Dissolution) (Amendment) 2020 Bill.

It, among others, to allow the dissolution of 1,670 hectares of the permanent forest reserve.

Meanwhile, during a question and answer session earlier, state Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon said to date, there were no new cases of polio which remains at four with two cases in Sandakan and one each at Tuaran and Kinabatangan.

“Only one positive case still being warded and the patient is in stable condition,” he said in a reply to Datuk Isnin Aliasnih (Bersatu-Klias) who wanted to know the response from societies with regards to the polio vaccination programme in the state.

Poon said the response to the programme, aiming at children under 13-years old, was excellent, and to date, 670,713 children (78.61%) had received the first dosage of the vaccine and 2,99,765 (35.13%) had been given the second dosage.

The state assembly sitting is adjourned to a later date. - Bernama