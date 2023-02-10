Sabah B40 families receive best healthcare services via Madani Medical Scheme

KOTA KINABALU: The expansion of the Madani Medical Scheme to Sabah will improve access to quality healthcare for the people from the B40 group in the state, especially in the rural areas.

Seafood trader Zainul Rusyaidi Abdullah, 38, said the effort also showed the government’s concern for the health needs of the population, regardless of their location.

“The scheme has been expanded to areas outside Kota Kinabalu, so this shows that the government wants to provide quality healthcare facilities to all citizens regardless of where they are,“ he told Bernama.

He also hoped that more clinics, especially in rural and interior areas, would register and participate in the Madani Medical Scheme.

Information assistant Jeflie Tongusin, 47, from Putatan said expansion of the Madani Medical Scheme could help reduce overcrowding at government hospitals.

“The government already provides good health services in hospitals and clinics but it is still insufficient especially in rural and interior areas, so with this scheme, private clinics can help reduce the overcrowding problem and more people can enjoy health facilities,“ he said.

Dr Fatimawati Sabarkhan, 41, a doctor at a clinic offering the Madani Medical Scheme here said the move to expand the scheme could also help private clinics maintain their branches, especially in the interior and rural areas.

“Many private clinics in Sabah want to offer services in rural areas but are constrained by financial limitations, so this scheme will help cover the costs to operate in those areas and continue to provide services to the residents,“ she said.

Currently, 49 private clinics in Kota Kinabalu are offering the Madani Medical Scheme, while 10 clinics in rural and interior districts of Sabah including Beaufort, Keningau, Kota Marudu, Tenom, Papar, Sandakan, Semporna and Tawau. -Bernama