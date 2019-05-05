Sabah Bersatu receives green light to form 26 divisions

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today handed over the approval letter from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to the party’s Sabah coordinator Datuk Hajiji Noor to establish new divisions in the state.

Muhyiddin said the letter from RoS had allowed the party to establish 26 divisions throughout Sabah, including in Labuan.

“With this approval letter, all the divisions need to be set up within the period set by RoS, which is three months.

“But I believe all the divisions in Sabah are ready, and I am confident they can settle all the necessary matters in order to set up their respective divisions within than the stipulated period,“ he told reporters after handing over the letter here today.

On March 15, eight former Umno Sabah leaders including six elected representatives joined Bersatu and received their membership cards in Putrajaya.

The six elected representatives are Kudat MP Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri, Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort MP), Datuk Zakaria Edris (Libaran MP), Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (Beluran MP), Datuk Hajiji Noor (Sulaman assemblyman) and Datuk Masidi Manjun (Karanaan assemblyman).

The other two are senators Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin and Datuk John Ambrose.

Sabah Bersatu was officially launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on April 6. - Bernama