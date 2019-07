KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) hopes to open 501 branches statewide.

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said the party would be submitting its application to the registrar of societies (RoS) in one week’s time.

“Although we have received overwhelming response from various quarters to sponsor more branches, our decision is based on the provisions in the party’s constitution which required for branches to be set up according to voting districts,“ he told reporters after a special party meeting, here today.

He said the purpose of the special meeting was about the organisational structure of the party’s local leadership.

“Among the posts that have been filled are Sabah Bersatu chief, which is myself and deputy chief, Datuk Masidi Manjun,“ he said.

Others he mentioned were Srikandi chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun, Armada chief Mohd Isquzawan Israq Arsit, Secretary Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Treasurer Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and Information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

“Our focus is also on mobilising the party machinery at all levels as support mechanism in the implementation of federal and state government policies and programmes for the pribumi communities in particular and the people in general.

“To this end, we have made plans to organise a roadshow to interact and deliver messages from the party’s top leadership to the grassroots,“ he added. - Bernama