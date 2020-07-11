Sabah Bersatu welcomes Ismail Sabri’s statement, wants cooperation within PN strengthened

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah has welcomed Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement that the cooperation between Umno and Perikatan Nasional (PN) would not be affected following remarks made by Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad (pix) that allegedly belittled Sabah Umno.

Sabah Bersatu Information Chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar in a statement today said Ismail Sabri’s wisdom in assessing the issue should be used as a basis and momentum for the Umno and Bersatu leadership in Sabah to continue to strengthen cooperation in PN.

“Collaboration between PN’s coalition parties in Sabah namely Bersatu, Umno, STAR, PBS, PBRS and PAS should be strengthened. This is important as we face the post-Covid-19 era and economic uncertainty in the country and also globally.

“PN is the best platform for us to help the government further strengthen the economy and at the same time unite the people so that the country remains strong and united. Therefore, the party leadership in PN at all levels need to be more open and efficient in working towards unity and togetherness in the alliance,” he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri, who is also Senior Minister (Security Cluster), described Abd Latiff’s statement that Sabah Umno is no longer relevant, as a personal opinion which does not reflect Bersatu’s stand, as Bersatu leaders, especially in Sabah, never condemned Umno in the state.

Prior to that, the media reported that Abd Latiff had made the remarks at a public forum, after which a video recording was widely circulated on social media. However, the Mersing member of parliament had publicly apologised and said his statement on Sabah Umno was misinterpreted by certain quarters.

Meanwhile, Khairul Firdaus said the approach and talk among PN leaders should be about the party’s aspirations and support given for the PN government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu President. — Bernama