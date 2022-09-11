Sabah BN to include additional items in BN manifesto: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) will add several items to the coalition’s manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15) said its chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Declining to elaborate on the matter, he said, the additional items would be made to meet the needs of the Sabah people.

“We have already drafted it...it’s almost ready. The BN manifesto that has already been announced is already complete... there are only two or three additional items for Sabah, he said, adding that the additional items in the BN manifesto were to meet the requests of Sabah BN.

Bung Moktar, who Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, told this to reporters after a ceramah (political talks) with Sepanggar parliamentary candidate Datuk Yakub Khan at Kampung Warisan Hall last night.

Last Monday, BN launched its GE15 manifesto w” for the 15th General Election (GE15).

BN chairman when announcing it said PADU offered a new and fresh deal from the coalition to Malaysians, and contained 99 practices to propel the country towards a developed nation status.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar, who is defending the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat, said Sabah BN had never endorsed any candidate to run on Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah‘s (PBRS) ticket as it would violate the agreement with Parti Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

He was referring to Datuk Ewon Ebin, who is contesting on PBRS’ ticket for the Ranau parliamentary seat in a five-cornered fight against incumbent Datuk Jonathan Yasin (GRS), Apirin Jahalan @ Taufik Sham (Pakatan Harapan), Azizul Julirin (Pejuang) and Markos Siton (Warisan).

According to Bung Moktar, no action could be taken since the candidate was using the PBRS logo to contest. - Bernama