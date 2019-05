KOTA KINABALU: The state government has agreed to add another 500 Village Community Management Councils (VCMCs) in Sabah to the existing 2,853.

The role of the councils is to facilitate administration of village development and affairs in a ‘one village one VCMC’ concept.

According to state Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, some of the councils presently had to manage three villages, hence why the increase was necessary.

He cited the constituency of Kadamaian where the Kampung Taginambur Jaya VCMC had to handle three villages, Taginambur Jaya, Tamalang and Bukit Bendera, as well as the constituency of Moyog where the Kampung Babagon VCMC had to oversee Babagon, Timpangoh and Timpoluon.

In a statement here today, he said Sabah has 26 districts and 10 sub-districts which have grown bigger with new villages being created. — Bernama