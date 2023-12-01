Sabah Cabinet reshuffle based on State Constitution: Armizan

KAJANG:The reshuffle of the Sabah state Cabinet following the recent political crisis was carried out based on the State Constitution with the line-up of leaders from various races, said Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Armizan, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak, and Special Functions) said the people of Sabah, in particular, must respect the decision to support the operation of the state government.

“The composition of this Cabinet reshuffle is well represented. Sabah needs a united and functioning Cabine to fulfil its responsibilities to the mandate given by people,“ he said at a press conference after a working visit to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force headquarters here today.

Armizan was commenting on the Sabah Cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor yesterday which saw Hajiji not holding any portfolio after relinquishing the finance minister post to Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Among the 11 Sabah state Cabinet members, seven are from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), two from Barisan Nasional, and two from Pakatan Harapan.

Expressing confidence in Hajiji’s leadership, Armizan said the state government would continue to work with the same chief minister who had the support of the majority.

He said under Hajiji’s leadership, the state government had, among other things, managed to increase the state’s revenue which was at RM4 billion for more than 10 years, to RM5.4 billion in 2021 and RM6.6 billion in 2022.

In another development, Armizan wants Sabahans to welcome the Unity Government’s commitment under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, especially on the issue of the Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

He said two issues arising from MA63 have recently been resolved by the federal government, namely the delegation of power to approve development projects worth less than RM50 million to the Sabah and Sarawak governments and the devolution of gas supply authority to the two states concerned. - Bernama