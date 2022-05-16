Sabah Chief Minister holds raya luncheon for 200 media practitioners

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today hosted a luncheon for some 200 media practitioners in the state, here, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The media practitioners were treated to a variety of Raya delicacies including lemang, ketupat, satay and gado-gado, while the event was enlivened with singing performances by local busking band Masmona.

Hajiji also spent time mingling with media practitioners and taking selfies with them.

Also present were Hajiji’s Assistant Ministers, Datuk Abidin Madingkir and Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, Sabah Journalists Association president Datuk Muguntan Vanar, and Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association president Jimmy Goh.

Media and Communications director of the Chief Minister’s Department, Datin Lucy Irene Yong in her speech said apart from celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the event was also held to appreciate the important role of media practitioners in covering state government events.

“Extensive media coverage related to the state government’s continuous efforts to develop Sabah through the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ) is very significant in terms of informing the general public about the objectives and achievements of SMJ,” she said. - Bernama