KOTA KINABALU: The new Chief Minister of Sabah is scheduled to be sworn in at 10.30 am tomorrow morning.

According to a Sabah Information Department notification today, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Istana Negeri Sabah in Jalan Istana here.

Yesterday, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin was reported as saying that Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin had asked for more time to decide who is the new Sabah Chief Minister.

Earlier, Bung Moktar with Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general, Datuk Jahid Jahim held an hour-long meeting with Juhar at the istana.

In the Sabah state election, on Saturday, the coalition of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) comprising PN, BN and PBS secured 38 seats compared to 32 by Warisan Plus and Independent (3).-Bernama