KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew will bring to the State Cabinet meeting the issue of the temporary closure of the online visa application (eNTRI) starting on Jan 1, 2019 for tourists.

“I am concerned because Chinese New Year is coming and a lot of tourists from China will be visiting Sabah and the visa application closure until further notice will affect the number of tourists coming to the state,“ she told reporters after an event to contribute basic needs to Tahfiz schools and the Usia Mosque, here today.

Liew, who is also Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister hoped the Cabinet could resolve the matter.

“We work hard for tourists to come here but suddenly this online visa application is closed,“ she said.

Recently, the eNTRI application was temporarily closed starting Jan 1 until further notice.

Meanwhile, Liew said Sabah would also discuss in the Cabinet meeting the smoking ban in restaurants as announced by the federal government, a move that took effect on Jan 1.

“We wait for the Cabinet meeting and then we will know,“ Liew said. — Bernama