Sabah Customs foil attempt to smuggle drugs using courier service

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Customs Department (JKDM) crippled two attempts to smuggle in drugs through the courier service after seizing 886 grammes of ganja and 3.01 kilogrammes of ketamin from two suspicious looking parcels.

According to Sabah Zone Customs Department assistant director-general Mohd Nasir Deraman, the drugs seized from the two parcels that were couriered using fake addresses and worth RM184,396.

“The first parcel containing drugs was seized on May 15, after being spotted during the screening process while the second parcel containing 3.01kg of ketamin was spotted on May 19, during a similar screening process,” said Mohd Nasir in a statement today.

He added that the modus operandi of the syndicate was to use false addresses in the declaration form to fool the authorities while the drugs were meant for distribution locally.

“Both cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and if convicted those responsible face the mandatory death sentence of life imprisonment. -Bernama