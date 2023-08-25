Sabah Customs foil attempt to smuggle in cigarettes worth over RM6.3m

TAWAU: Sabah Customs Department thwarted attempts to smuggle cigarettes, worth more than RM6.3 million, in the state in the first seven months of this year, said the state Customs assistant director, Mohd Nasir Deraman.

He said that the value involved 591 cases, with 573 seizures and 17 arrests, throughout Sabah.

He added that the latest case was the seizure of contraband cigarettes, worth more than RM261,000, near the Cowie Bay coastal area, Batu 2 Jalan Apas, here, at 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

“We received information about the entry of a boat, and a team went to the scene and found a pile of abandoned boxes. Further inspection found that the boxes contained 384,000 cigarette sticks, believed from a neighbouring country, delivered using a speed boat and entering a quiet area to avoid being detected by enforcement officers.

“All the cigarettes seized were newly discovered brands, and we believe they were for the local market. No arrests were made, and the case was investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said in a press conference, here today.

In the meantime, he said that the coastal area of this district is a hotspot area, and several locations have become the Customs Department’s monitoring areas.

He also urged the public to help in the fight against smuggling crimes, especially cigarettes; liquor; firecrackers; drugs and vehicles in the state.

“Any information can be channelled by contacting the Customs toll-free line 1-800-88-8855, or the nearest Customs office,” he said. -Bernama