Sabah Customs seizes 6,170 cartons of liquor

KOTA KINABALU: The Customs Department seized 6,170 cartons of liquor of various brands worth RM183,793 involving unpaid taxes of about RM761,550 in two raids in Penampang and Putatan near here recently.

Sabah Zone assistant deputy director Customs Datuk Abdullah Jaapar said the first raid was carried out at 3pm on Sept 7 at Taman Kingland, Putatan.

“Acting on information, Sabah Customs and the Penampang District Police Headquarters (IPD) raided a warehouse and seized 3,986 cartons of liquor of various brands.

“All the liquor is suspected to have not gone through customs with an estimated value of RM119,277 and unpaid taxes amounting to RM489,410,“ he said in a statement here today.

Abdullah said the second case raid was carried out on Sept 11 at a storage warehouse located at HSK Bundusan, Penampang.

“The results of the raid led to the seizure of 2,184 cartons of liquor of various brands involving a value of RM64,516 with unpaid taxes valued at RM272,140,“ he said.

He said in the first raid, the department also seized 40,500 firecrackers of various brands worth RM21,600 with unpaid taxes valued at RM12,906. Both cases were being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967, he added. — Bernama