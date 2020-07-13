Sabah Customs seizes drugs worth RM1.15m, nabs 4 suspects

TAWAU: Sabah Customs detained four individuals and seized 23 kilogrammes of drugs estimated to be worth RM1.15 million in three Ops Ice Breaker II operations conducted between July 1 until July 4.

Sabah Zone Customs assistant director-general Datuk Abdullah Jaapar said the operations involved one case in Tawau Airport and two at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

“On July 1, at 11.40am in Tawau Airport, a 53-year-old man arrived from Kuala Lumpur on a commercial plane was detained with luggage containing 4,193kg of methamphetamine (worth RM209,650) and further investigation led to the arrest of a 49-year-old woman.

“On July 2, Customs officers inspected a plastic bag left in a restroom of the KKIA Arrival Hall containing eight packets of methamphetamine weighing 8kg estimated to be worth RM400,000,” he told a press conference here today.

Two days later, he said, Customs personnel arrested two men in their 40’s at KKIA and seized 11kg of methamphetamine estimated to be worth RM550,000, hidden in two luggages at 12.34am.

Apart from that, Customs also confiscated liquor on June 29 and July 7 at Sepanggar Port and the Kota Kinabalu industrial area, which involved various brands including Tiger and Carlsberg with an overall worth of RM1.27 million.

Meanwhile, Abdullah reminded the public not to be afraid to provide any information related to smuggling activities that could help the department to combat smuggling because their identities would be kept confidential.

The public can call the Customs Toll Free line at 1-800-88-8855 or channel complaints via its website at http://aduan.customs.gov.my, he added. — Bernama