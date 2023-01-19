Sabah Customs seizes over 6kg of syabu

LAHAD DATU: The Sabah chapter of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the seizure of almost 6.163 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu worth over RM200,000 here and in Tawau recently.

Sabah Customs assistant director-general Mohd Nasir Deraman said they seized 3.083kg of syabu worth an estimated RM111,006 and arrested two local men aged 23 and 24 during a raid here on Jan 5.

“We conducted a raid and tried to stop a car with the two suspects inside in front of a shop in Jalan Silabukan here but the driver crashed his car into the enforcement personnel’s vehicle to escape.

“Following that, the team was forced to fire several shots at the suspects’ car tyre and the two men were arrested in Kampung Layung,” he told a media conference here today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Nasir said that on Jan 12, his men also seized about 3.08kg of syabu worth RM110,880 that was kept in a box at a courier company in Tawau and that no arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, he advised members of the public to channel any information involving smuggling activities, including cigarettes and liquor, by contacting the Customs toll-free number at 1800888855 or the nearest Customs office. - Bernama