KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP treasurer Loh Ee Eng took his oath of office today as a nominated member of the Sabah Legislative Assembly before Speaker Datuk Syed Abbas Syed Ali in the assembly here.

The two deputy speakers, Datuk Ahmad Abdul Rahman and Datuk George Anthony Ginibun, and Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fat were also present at the ceremony.

Loh, 55, thanked Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on his appointment and said he would meet Mohd Shafie for advice on his role and that he will remain as a community development leader in Likas.

Loh hails from Penang and enjoys permanent residence status in Sabah. He became active in politics after joining DAP seven years ago and has been the Sabah DAP treasurer since 2015.

Questions were raised over Loh’s appointment as a nominated assemblyman because he was not born in Sabah but Mohd Shafie explained that the appointment does not violate the Sabah Constitution and that Loh is a Malaysian citizen residing in Sabah. — Bernama