Sabah declares April 21 as public holiday: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah government today declared that this Friday (April 21) is an additional public holiday in the state for this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

“This is in accordance with the Sabah Public Holiday Ordinance,” he said in a brief statement here today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the federal government has agreed to declare either Friday (April 21) or Monday (April 24) as an additional public holiday depending on when 1 Syawal falls.

Anwar also said that for Sabah and Sarawak, the state governments can declare the public holiday for the relevant date in accordance with their respective Public Holiday Ordinance. - Bernama