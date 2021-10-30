Sabah drops entry approval from state govt, police from Monday

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee today decided that there is no longer a need for out-of-state visitors to obtain entry approval from the state government and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) starting Nov 1.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said in this regard, only two conditions must be complied with for entry into Sabah, namely complete Covid-19 vaccination, and a negative Rapid Test Kit (RTK) screening test result.

He said this was in line with the state government’s decision to allow interstate travel starting Monday.

“The updated SOP will be announced later,“ he said in a statement here today.- Bernama