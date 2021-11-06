Sabah Eastern Zone Pan Borneo Highway brings relief to commuters - Frankie Poon

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Eastern Zone Pan Borneo Highway between Kinabatangan and Telupid will come as a relief to commuters once completed, said Sabah DAP acting chairman Datuk Frankie Poon. (pix)

In welcoming the launch of the highway by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kinabatangan today, the Tanjong Papat assemblyman expressed hope that the highway connecting the districts of Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Telupid could be completed earlier than October 2024 as scheduled.

“I hope that the much-needed highway, although not all the way to Kota Kinabalu, can be completed by early 2024 or hopefully, much earlier.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic up until now, I spent all my time commuting between West Coast and Sandakan by roads. It is not a good ride if we need to rush to Kota Kinabalu. There is hardly any lighting. Hence the roads can be very dangerous when driving at night,” he said in a statement here, today.

Poon also hoped the new highway will come with good lighting all the way and also plenty of spaces for rest and refreshments.

“I believe that in due course, many local families will take to the road on weekends to visit families as well as go on a short holiday.

“It will certainly help to encourage many non-Sabah residents to hire vehicles to make visits to more remote areas and experience the cultural diversity that is unique in Sabah,” he said.

Poon said Sabah has unique biodiversity as well as iconic wildlife species. He hoped that steps can be made to minimise them from perishing when the new highway is open for public use.

“I believe that this new Pan Borneo Highway will help to spur the economy in the east coast and if the Pan Borneo Highway between Telupid and Kota Kinabalu is also done, it will certainly boost the overall economic development of Sabah,” he said.

During the launch, Ismail Sabri said the Sabah Eastern Zone Pan Borneo Highway project involves three packages namely package 28, 29 and 30 over 58 km involving a cost of RM877 million.

He said the scope of the project involved works to upgrade the road from a single to dual carriageway, construction of three bridges and a multi-level interchange.

-Bernama