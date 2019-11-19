Sabah Education Dept probes allegation of school principal sending sex text to students

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Education Department is investigating allegations that a principal of a school here had been sending text messages with sexual content to students.

Sabah Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said the investigation was being conducted by the department’s disciplinary action committee.

“Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,“ he told reporters when met at the state legislative assembly building, here today.

He was asked to comment on a newspaper report on Sunday that the parents of the students involved wanted the authorities to investigate the matter.

They also claimed that they had lodged a report earlier this month. - Bernama