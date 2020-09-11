Sabah election: Bukit Aman deploys more than 400 officers, personnel

IPOH: Over 400 police officers and personnel from Bukit Aman will be deployed to Sabah to help ensure smooth running of the Sabah state election process, which will begin with the nomination tomorrow.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said they will comprise those from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Internal Security and Public Order Department.

“I think we are not really required (to sent more manpower to Sabah) because Sabah Police Commissioner (Datuk Hazani Ghazali) is confident that the Sabah Police contingent are capable of maintaining order during the state election.

“We also want to avoid waste in government expenditure and save whatever cost we can,” he told reporters after the presentation of the certificate of recognition for the Police Air Operations Force Training Base (PLPGU) as an Approved Training Organisation - Flight Training Organisation (ATO-FTO) and Approved Training Organisation - Type Rating Training Organisation’ (ATO-TRTO) by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) at the Ipoh PLPGU here today.

The Election Commission has set Sept 26 as the polling day for the state election.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said the Ipoh PLPGU was the first aviation training centre under the Home Ministry to be recognised by CAAM.

He said the recognition would inadvertently save the government’s expenditure in sending pilots and co-pilots to undergo training overseas or with private institution as the facilities have been made available by the Royal Malaysia Police.

“They (CAAM) are satisfied that the base’s facilities had met all the criteria and requirements to be an aviation training centre,” he added.-Bernama