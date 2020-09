KOTA KINABALU: With barely 48 hours to go before nominations for the Sabah state election, several major surprises emerged today, with the possibility of Perikatan Nasional (PN) clashing with its ally Barisan Nasional (BN) in three seats and Warisan Plus going into the battle using three logos.

Another major shock is that former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman was not listed among the BN candidates because “he did not apply” while his name was also missing from the PN candidate list.

So, the question is on what ticket the incumbent Sungai Sibuga assemblyman would be contesting because Musa himself had indicated his intention to contest in the Sungai Manila constituency in this election.

Efforts to contact Musa for comment have been unsuccessful as at 7 pm.

On the likelihood of BN and PN facing each other in Tulid, Sook and Paginatan, Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the party would try to avoid these clashes and still has time to work things out.

He seemed surprised when asked by reporters about the possibility of these clashes when he announced the 29 seats to be contested by PN in the upcoming polls.

Nomination day is Saturday and polling is on Sept 26.-Bernama